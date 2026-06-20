Sebi simplifies share transfer process after an investor's death, giving legal heirs faster access to investments

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a new framework to simplify the transmission of securities to legal heirs or claimants of deceased investors. The move aims to make the process faster and less cumbersome by reducing documentation requirements.
Transmission refers to the transfer of securities from the account of a deceased holder to a joint holder, nominee, or legal heir.
At the market regulator's board meeting on June 19, it unveiled a new category called Quick Transmission Processing (QTP) for small-value claims and doubled thresholds for transmission, helping beneficiaries gain access to inherited securities with an ease.
“A new category of Quick Transmission Processing (QTP) for small-value claims(i.e. up to ₹10 thousand for physical holdings and up to ₹30 thousand for dematerialised holdings) has been introduced to facilitate efficient processing of such claims with minimal documentation,” Sebi said.
Further, limits for simplified documentation have also been doubled from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh for physical holdings per listed company and from ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh for dematerialised holdings per beneficial owner, the regulator noted.
Though paper stocks are still considered valid, you need to convert them into electronic format to execute any market transactions. Demat accounts essential for anyone wishing to trade in the Indian stock market. These accounts are offered by depository agencies, primarily CDSL and NSDL, both of which are registered with the market regulator.
The revised framework also introduces several documentation and process-related simplifications, which will effectively reduce the procedural burden for claimants while improving operational efficiency for intermediaries. These key changes include:
“The approved measures are expected to facilitate easier and faster transmission of securities and reduce costs and procedural hardship for claimants,” Sebi said.
The regulator added that the proposals were deliberated with the Industry Standards Forum for Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents and the Association of Mutual Funds in India and have factored in the feedback received on the consultation paper issued on March 12, 2026
The markets regulator has approved the reforms, though the implementation date has not been announced yet. The regulator is expected to issue a detailed circular soon, which will outline the operational framework and timeline for the new rules to take effect.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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