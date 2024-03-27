Penalty of ₹77 lakh for front-running: This is why you should not use your mother’s trading account
The son used his mother’s trading account while working for a company as a technical analyst. Now, the mother-son duo is directed to disgorge a sum of ₹38.78 lakh within 45 days from the date of the order besides the ₹77 lakh penalty.
The capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a penalty on Nirmala Devi (name changed) and her son Vijay (name changed) for front-running activities.
