From light regulation to accountability: How Sebi is rethinking SME IPO rules
Summary
- Sebi has raised alarms over issues in the SME sector, including misuse of IPO funds and market misconduct, threatening investor protection. As SMEs increasingly engage in related party transactions, the need for stricter regulations becomes urgent
Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recently identified several concerns plaguing the SME space such as misuse of IPO proceeds, fund diversion, promoter exits and market misconduct. These issues pose threats to investor protection and market integrity. A Sebi analysis reveals that many SMEs have engaged in substantial related party transactions (RPTs) with nearly half of these companies undertaking such transactions exceeding ₹10 crore, and one in five surpassing ₹50 crore. Additionally, it has been observed that SMEs are promoter-driven or family-run businesses with minimal private equity or sophisticated investors, which limits check on promoter influence. Recent cases of misuse of IPO proceeds, underscore the urgency for regulatory intervention.