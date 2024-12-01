From light regulation to accountability: How Sebi is rethinking SME IPO rules

Application value: Increasing the application value for SME listing to ₹2 lakh (instead of ₹4 lakh) should be enough to limit participation of vulnerable retail investors, thereby protecting them. This approach mirrors the entry barriers in futures and options markets, where a higher threshold helps reduce risk. It also discourages speculative behaviour such as pump and dump schemes or manipulation akin to trading in penny stocks. Limiting participation to well-informed investors with a higher risk appetite will strengthen the SME segment. Although listing gains averaging 75.6% in 2024-25 and 51.21% in 2023-24 may tempt retail investors, they must recognise that sentiments can change post-listing.