Sebi tells investment advisors to share details of all their social media handles every six months. Details here
Investment advisors are now meant to submit periodic report for half yearly periods ending on September 30 and March 31 of every financial year. These reports will also include details of their social media handles such as Facebook, X, Linkedin and others.
The capital markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has released a draft circular which carries the reporting format for investment advisors. The circular states that the investment advisors (IAs) are required to furnish to Sebi, information and reports as may be specified from time to time.