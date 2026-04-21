Sometime in May, when April’s expense data filters into factsheets and screeners, some funds will appear dramatically more expensive than they were in March.
Your mutual fund's new expense ratio has a maths problem
SummarySebi's biggest cost disclosure reform in three decades went live on 1 April. The new framework is more transparent, but one design choice produces numbers that could confuse everyone from retail investors to advisors to data platforms.
Sometime in May, when April’s expense data filters into factsheets and screeners, some funds will appear dramatically more expensive than they were in March.
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