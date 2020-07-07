Sebi tightens norms for advisers, restricts use of terms like IFAs

The Sebi notification also said that the principal officer of a corporate RIA or an individual RIA must have a post-graduate degree in specific subjects and five years of work experience relating to advice in financial products or securities or fund or portfolio management. Even an employee associated with investment advice should have such a post-graduate degree or qualification and two years of experience. “People with post-graduate qualifications and two years experience will demand a salary which most people cannot afford. Moreover, how can those who are not qualified build experience, if experience itself is a requirement for employment with an RIA?" asked Sadagopan.