How Sebi’s new dispute redressal mechanism empowers investors6 min read 06 Aug 2023, 09:53 PM IST
The online platform aims to make arbitration cost-efficient, less time-consuming for wider set of investors.
The market regulator has been relentless in its pursuit of justice for investors. It already has a robust grievance redressal mechanism in place with SCORES. Beyond this, investors who were not satisfied with the outcome of their complaints could approach IGRC. And, now the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to widen the scope of this investor protection mechanism. Come August 15, it will launch an online dispute resolution (ODR) for the benefit of aggrieved investors. SCORES is short for Sebi complaint Redress System and IGRC stands for Investor Grievance Redressal Committee.