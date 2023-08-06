How Sebi’s new dispute redressal mechanism empowers investors

The claim amount, up to a maximum of ₹5 lakh, can even be transferred to the aggrieved investor before the arbitration proceedings are concluded. However, the investor must guarantee that the amount will be returned if the arbitration decision goes against the investor. Failure to return the amount can result in the investor being barred from trading in stock exchanges and a freeze on demat account or mutual fund holdings. If the investor gives his securities or investments as security, these can be sold to realize the amount.

