Investors will get direct access to AIFs soon, and for a lower fee

Option to go direct

Schemes of AIFs will now have a direct plan option for investors, as is the case with MFs. But, while the expense ratios are fairly standardized for MFs, the fee in the AIF space depends on the fund managers. Usually, they charge a fixed and performance-based fee. Having said that, commissions given to distributors form a part of the management fees (and performance fee sometimes) that are charged to investors, and “typically ranges between 30% and 60% of such fees," said Vineet Bagri, CEO, Athena Investments. Therefore, the management fee for the direct option, going forward, should go down to that extent.