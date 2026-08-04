SEBI warns investors against unauthorised unlisted share platforms. Check these 5 tips

The growing popularity of pre-IPO investing and the lure of quick returns have drawn a wave of retail investors to unlisted shares. At the same time, several online platforms have emerged claiming to offer “easy access” to these investment opportunities.

However, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has repeatedly warned investors against buying or selling shares of unlisted public companies through unauthorised websites and electronic platforms.

If you are investing or planning to invest in unlisted shares, SEBI's warning is worth paying attention to. According to the market regulator, transactions carried out on unauthorised platforms fall outside its regulatory framework. This means investors could be exposed to fraud, misuse of personal data and limited legal recourse if something goes wrong.

To help investors understand these risks, SEBI has issued several advisories and press releases over the years explaining how unlisted share transactions work, the risks involved and the precautions investors should take before putting in their money.

These press releases have been shared on SEBI's official website over the years to ensure accurate information sharing and investor education on unlisted shares and securities, along with practical guidance on dealing with them. They can be checked from the following links:

SEBI's key advisories on unlisted share platforms

S. No. Official Press Release Date of the release Official link to read the press release 1 Transaction in Securities of Unlisted Public Limited Companies on various Platforms June 17, 2026 Link 1 2 Transaction in Securities of Unlisted Public Limited Companies on Electronic Platforms December 09, 2024 Link 2 3 Leagues/Schemes/Competitions Which May Involve the Distribution of Prize Monies August 30, 2016 Link 3

Note: For detailed guidance, investors can refer to the official press releases available on SEBI's website.

5 checks every unlisted share investor should follow 1. Avoid unauthorised websites and applications SEBI has advised investors not to buy or sell shares of unlisted public companies through websites or apps that are not recognised or authorised by the regulator. Since these platforms operate outside the regulated securities ecosystem, investors may face a higher risk of fraud, financial loss and legal complications.

2. Deal only through authorised market infrastructure Recognised stock exchanges and registered intermediaries remain the only authorised channels for securities transactions. Before investing, ensure that the platform or intermediary is recognised and compliant with SEBI regulations.

3. Don't share sensitive personal information Avoid sharing sensitive personal or financial details on unauthorised platforms. Such information can be misused, increasing the risk of identity theft, fraud or other financial crimes.

4. Know what regulatory protection you may lose One of the biggest risks of using unauthorised platforms is the lack of regulatory safeguards. SEBI has clarified that investors using such platforms may not have access to exchange-backed grievance redressal mechanisms or the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) system if disputes arise.

5. Verify before you invest Don't rely solely on promises of high returns or exclusive pre-IPO access. Before investing, verify the platform's credentials, understand the risks involved, and conduct proper due diligence.

The bottom line SEBI has not banned investments in unlisted shares. Instead, it has urged investors to approach them with caution.

While pre-IPO investments can offer attractive returns, they also carry higher risks and fewer safeguards than investments in listed securities.

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