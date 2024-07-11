Money
Is the zero-brokerage era nearing its end?
Abhishek Kumar 4 min read 11 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- Starting 1 October, clients of discount brokers accustomed to zero or low brokerage fees for delivery-based, intraday, and F&O trading might have to pay higher brokerage.
“You must pay for everything in this world one way and another. There is nothing free except the Grace of God." – Charles Portis
