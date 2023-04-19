ASBA: A Game-Changer for Indian Investors3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:34 PM IST
ASBA for secondary market is based on blocking of funds through UPI
ASBA for secondary market is based on blocking of funds through UPI
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the country’s primary regulator for securities markets, has long been committed to empowering investors. Since its inception in 1992, Sebi has introduced various regulatory measures to protect the interests of investors and promote fair practices in the Indian securities market. One such initiative that has garnered considerable attention post-Sebi’s latest board meeting is the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility for secondary market trading, which promises to be a game-changer for Indian investors. The facility is based on the blocking of funds for trading in the secondary market through UPI.