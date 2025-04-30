Sebi’s big bet on REITs, InvITs—are we fixing what isn’t broken?
SummarySebi’s proposal to double mutual fund exposure to REITs and InvITs aims to deepen long-term capital flows—but with thin volumes, few listings, and limited investor appetite, the move may be solving a problem that doesn’t yet exist.
In its latest consultation paper, the markets regulator has proposed loosening investment caps so that mutual funds can channel more money into listed real estate and infrastructure trusts (REITs and InvITs). The intent is clear: attract long-term capital and give fund managers more room to manoeuvre.