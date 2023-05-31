Sebi's Buch on finfluencer regulation: 'Something is cooking'2 min read 31 May 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Finfluencers typically promote affiliate links for opening trading accounts across their social media platforms, including Youtube, Instagram, and their own websites
Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has hinted that discussions are on for the implementation of regulatory measures for financial influencers, popularly known as 'finfluencers'. Her comments came following a query from Mint about regulating stock brokers who have revenue-sharing arrangements with these influencers.
