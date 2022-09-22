Sebi’s endorsement of the AA Framework—another watershed moment?4 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 10:57 PM IST
- Sebi’s support to the Account Aggregator (AA) framework is a validation of its construct
Listen to this article
Last month, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) officially joined the Account Aggregator (AA) framework, further strengthening the consent-based financial data sharing infrastructure. Under this option, customers can give consent to allow their data residing with a financial information provider (FIP; depositories and asset management companies in this case), to be shared with a financial information user (FIU; banks, NBFCs, wealth managers) for a specific business case—like, getting a loan or investment advice—through an RBI-regulated AA entity, digitally and in real time.