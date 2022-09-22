Sebi’s endorsement of the AA Framework—another watershed moment?

For now, Sebi’s circular points to participation of depositories and asset management companies as FIPs. This announcement continues to build the growing tribe of 150 plus financial institutions that have started to share consent-based customer’s financial information with each other. Unequivocally, the biggest winner is the consumer, because it only reinforces their power and control, towards choice of sharing their information to a bank where they have applied for a loan, or to a financial advisor for , or for consolidating all financial and investment statements for tax-filing purposes. Note that a key tenet of the AA architecture is that it is consent-based where users can manage exactly what they want to share, or not, and what duration it can be accessed for. Once shared, all data passed through the AA from the FIP to the FIU is encrypted. The AA will purely function as an intermediary pass-through layer between a provider and a consumer and will never be able to read into the data.