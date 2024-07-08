Sebi's new metric: Clear insight or investor overload?
Summary
- The key question is whether this new metric will genuinely help investors make better and informed decisions, or just complicate the landscape further.
On 28 June, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposed a new measure to improve transparency in mutual fund performance: the mandatory disclosure of risk-adjusted returns using the information ratio. While this aims to provide investors with a clearer picture of fund performance, some experts are concerned it might lead to information overload for retail investors.