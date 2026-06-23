Sebi’s investor tools multiply, but awareness lags behind

India’s markets regulator has rolled out a series of investor-protection tools over the past two years, but their effectiveness hinges on a simpler question: do investors know they exist?
“Unless the investors are aware, it's going to be very very difficult to move the needle as far as investor protection is concerned,” said Suresh Sadagopan, founder of Ladder7 Financial Advisories, a fee-only financial planning firm.
Sadagopan said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) should consider a “high-decibel campaign” similar to what the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has done, which helped popularise mutual funds and systematic investment plans.
Below is a look at Sebi’s key investor-empowerment initiatives introduced or upgraded over the past two years.
Verification of past investment returns
In April, Sebi operationalized the Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA), aimed at improving transparency in performance data reported by market intermediaries.