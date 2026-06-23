Sebi’s investor tools multiply, but awareness lags behind

Shefali Anand
5 min read23 Jun 2026, 10:00 AM IST
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In April, Sebi operationalized the Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA), aimed at improving transparency in performance data reported by market intermediaries.(Bloomberg)
Summary
From verified trading apps to AI-led fraud detection, India’s regulator is rolling out new tools to protect retail investors—but awareness remains the missing link.

India’s markets regulator has rolled out a series of investor-protection tools over the past two years, but their effectiveness hinges on a simpler question: do investors know they exist?

“Unless the investors are aware, it's going to be very very difficult to move the needle as far as investor protection is concerned,” said Suresh Sadagopan, founder of Ladder7 Financial Advisories, a fee-only financial planning firm.

Sadagopan said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) should consider a “high-decibel campaign” similar to what the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has done, which helped popularise mutual funds and systematic investment plans.

Below is a look at Sebi’s key investor-empowerment initiatives introduced or upgraded over the past two years.

Verification of past investment returns

In April, Sebi operationalized the Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA), aimed at improving transparency in performance data reported by market intermediaries.

“PaRRVA is meant to ensure that the returns that they are claiming are actual,” said Sadagopan.

Under the framework, Sebi-registered intermediaries, including investment advisers, research analysts and algorithmic trading operators, can submit performance data for verification. The agency cross-checks this using exchange data and about 50 risk and return metrics, according to CARE Ratings, which does the verifications in collaboration with the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

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Once verified, intermediaries are allowed to publicly advertise their performance, a practice currently restricted.

Investors can access verified reports through QR codes or links on the PaRRVA portal.

“There is a big need for this,” said Shruti PB, a Sebi-registered research analyst. Like others in her field, she builds model portfolios of stocks and mutual funds for clients on a fee basis, but said the lack of verifiable performance data makes client acquisition difficult. “That has become a very negative factor for us.”

Still, she noted that the verification process can be costly, and hopes the research analysts’ association can negotiate better terms for smaller firms.

Tech-driven complaints system

In 2024, Sebi upgraded its investor grievance platform, the Sebi Complaints Redressal System, or SCORES, with a more automated, technology-driven framework.

The revised system speeds up complaint processing, shortens timelines and introduces structured monitoring by Sebi officials.

An investor can file a complaint against any regulated entity, such as a broker or listed company, through the SCORES portal or app. The system routes it automatically to the relevant entity.

If unresolved within 21 calendar days, the case escalates to a designated SEBI official.

If an investor remains dissatisfied after resolution, they can request a review, followed by a second-level review by another official if needed.

“Once a complaint gets registered, the investor gets timely emails of updates and is also able to see status and send reminders,” said Avadhut Chavan, partner at IC RegFin Legal Partners LLP and a former Sebi official.

“I have heard both positive and negative things as far as SCORES is concerned,” said Sadagopan. In some cases, complainants reported no satisfactory resolution; in others, companies acted quickly once a complaint was filed.

“SCORES is overall positive, because it gives an outlet as far as the public at large to air their grievances,” he said.

'Verified’ trading apps

In March, Sebi introduced a ‘Verified’ label for stock trading apps operated by registered brokers, designed to curb fake apps mimicking established brands.

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On Google Play Store, users can now see whether a trading app carries the verification badge. Sebi says more than 600 apps have been verified so far. The programme currently covers brokers, with other intermediaries expected to be added later.

All apps belonging to Sebi-registered stock brokers, are required to have a ‘Verified label’ on the Google Play Store, according to a Sebi spokesperson.

“It's a very good initiative,” said Chavan. However, he noted that the safeguard has limits. Investors downloading apps via WhatsApp or Telegram links may never see the Play Store badge, and fraudsters can still attempt to mimic legitimate listings. “So investors have to be wary.”

Validated UPI handles

Sebi has also moved to secure the payment layer, introducing verified UPI handles for registered intermediaries.

“Even payment mechanisms today are checked,” said Nehal Merchant, partner at Venn Wealth, a Bengaluru-based advisory and distribution firm. “If you’re making a UPI payment, the UPI handle has to show a verified status,” he said.

Registered intermediaries use an “@valid” suffix in their UPI IDs. SEBI says major brokers, covering over 90% of investors, along with all mutual funds, have already adopted the system, and it has made structured UPI addresses mandatory.

Verified handles also carry a green triangle with a thumbs-up icon, which Sebi says investors should check before making payments.

Getting the tag, however, required significant paperwork, said Shruti PB, though she called it an important safeguard.

“The worrying factor for us is impersonation,” she said. Fraudsters can mislead clients into transferring money to fake accounts, she added, sometimes resulting in complaints against legitimate advisers.

To address this, Sebi has also launched a ‘SEBI Check’ platform, where investors can verify bank account numbers, IFSC codes or UPI handles before transferring money.

AI Sudarshan

Sebi has also deployed an artificial intelligence tool, AI Sudarshan, to identify online content that crosses the line between education and regulated investment advice.

The issue has become more acute with the rise of social media creators offering stock-related guidance without being registered with Sebi.

According to Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, more than 120,000 pieces of violative content have been taken down.

“They have flagged some videos, and they’ve asked social media companies to take them down,” said Chavan. He cited cases where individuals impersonate well-known financial personalities and direct users to fraudulent websites.

To detect such content, Sebi is using AI Sudarshan, he said.

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Industry participants say the tools are in place, but awareness is uneven.

“All these checks are there, but now how much people are aware of these things is just hard to know,” said Merchant.

Regulators, they add, can only do so much.

“Sebi has to keep doing these things and make things more difficult for the scamsters,” said Chavan.

Still, enforcement has limits. “It boils down to the education of the person who is availing the services,” Chavan added.

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