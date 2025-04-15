Sebi’s PaRRVA framework: Will it build trust in investment performance claims?
Summary
- To bolster trust in India’s securities market, Sebi has launched a framework for verifying past performance claims by Investment Advisers and Analysts. The new system seeks to prevent misleading data and provide investors with reliable insights, but challenges in execution remain.
In a significant move towards enhancing transparency and accountability in the Indian securities market, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a circular on 4 April, outlining the regulatory framework for the Past Performance and Risk-Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA).