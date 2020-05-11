Second tranche of gold bonds opens for subscription. Should you invest?

The second tranche of the sovereign gold bond scheme for the financial year 2021 opened for subscription on Monday. The issue has been priced at ₹4,590 per unit by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Those applying online or making payment online will get a discount of ₹50. The first issue of sovereign gold bonds for FY2021 saw a good response, as investors bought 17.74 lakh units of the gold bonds worth ₹822 crore.

The latest issue is priced ₹49 lower than the previous one, as the price of gold has corrected slightly over the past few days. The issue price is decided based on the average closing price of the last three sessions of the week preceding the issue week.

The correction in gold prices was on account of improving sentiment.

“Gold has corrected as economies are opening up, bringing hopes that the normalcy may return. Positive sentiment is building up as lockdown is getting lifted across few economies, especially in China," said Naveen Mathur, commodity head, Angel Broking.

However, Mathur believes that the demand for gold may remain strong as the overall scenario remained risk-averse across the globe. “There is too much uncertainty regarding global growth, there is a fundamental reason for prices to stabilize or go up further. It is a risk-averse asset and we may see a further spike in gold prices if we see a second wave," he added.

The price may trade in the range of ₹46,000-48,000 per 10 grams for the next three months, but may spike beyond ₹50,000 per 10 grams, if things deteriorate from here on.

What should you do?

Gold is a safe haven asset and the investment demand for the yellow metal has gone up recently due to the rise in the geopolitical tensions, especially between the US and China. The fear of the global economy going into a recession due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has also surged the demand for the yellow metal.

One should invest in gold to diversify the portfolio. Sovereign gold bonds are one of the most recommended investment options in gold for long-term investments. These bonds not only provide the opportunity to benefit from the appreciation in gold prices, but the investor also receives a guaranteed interest from the government.

“Investors who have little or no exposure to gold can invest in this issue to complete their core holding requirements," said Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool, an Ahmedabad-based financial literacy initiative. Experts generally advise to limit gold exposure to 10% of the portfolio.

However, investors should be mindful of the fact that gold bonds have a lock-in of eight years, and exiting before that time may be difficult, as the trading volumes may be very low in the secondary market. Premature exit option is available from the 5th year onwards.

Therefore, if you want to invest in gold, opt for gold bonds only if you can stay put for the long-term.

