Section 10 of the Income-tax Act: Misusing these provisions to save tax may result in a 200% penalty

As income tax return (ITR) deadline is just a day away, Section 10(14)(i) has emerged as a widely discussed tax-saving provision among salaried employees. Several users on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and tax forums claim that this provision can help in reducing your tax liability.
But what many people don't know is that the income tax department can verify these claims, so using the exemption without meeting the prescribed conditions could invite scrutiny and related consequences.
If you are genuinely eligible to claim a tax benefit under this section, there is nothing wrong in doing so in your tax return. The problem arises only when taxpayers misuse the provision by claiming allowances or expenses that are not actually applicable to them.
Section 10(14)(i) exempts certain special allowances or benefits granted by an employer wholly, necessarily and exclusively for the performance of official duties, and the exemption is available only to the extent the allowance is actually spent for that purpose.
“Merely claiming the exemption because it reduces tax liability, without satisfying the prescribed conditions, can result in the claim being disallowed,” said Nishant Shanker, tax controversy & dispute resolution expert at Navraj Global Advisors.
Further, if your claims are found to be inconsistent with the salary particulars reported in Form 16 or are unsupported by documentary evidence, it may attract scrutiny by the income tax authorities.
However, the absence of the exemption in Form 16 does not automatically mean that the employee is ineligible, according to Shanker, who noted that an employee must independently establish that the allowance was received, was eligible for exemption and was actually utilised for official duties.
If the claim is found to be incorrect after assessment by the income tax department, the claimant will be required to reverse the amount, which will result in an additional tax liability. Hence experts have advised taxpayers to claim deductions and exemptions that they are entitled to.
The taxpayer may also face additional interest and, depending on the facts, penalty for under-reporting or misreporting of income. Under the Income-tax Act, 2025, penalties for misreporting can extend up to 200% of the tax payable on the misreported income, creating a substantial monetary burden.
If you have already claimed a false deduction or exemption while filing ITR, then you should voluntarily undo it before receiving a tax notice, according to Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director at Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd. Here's what he advises taxpayers to do in different scenarios:
To qualify for an exemption under Section 10(14)(i), appropriate documentation is necessary. Taxpayers should maintain employer-issued documents that explain the type of allowance, such as salary structures, appointment letters, HR policies, letters sanctioning the allowance, Maurya said.
Where applicable, travel documentation, reimbursement statements, vouchers, employer-approved expenditure statements, and other documents that support the expenditure was incurred in the course of employment should be retained.
“The exemption is usually available to the extent the taxpayer establishes the expenditure was incurred in the course of performing official duties,” he said.
Therefore, the documentation should be retained to substantiate the claim in the event the income tax department seeks to verify the claim in the future. This will not only save you from bearing penalties but also avoid unnecessary hassle.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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