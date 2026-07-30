Section 10(14)(i) tax exemption in ITR: Rules salaried taxpayers should know before claiming allowance benefits

Section 10(14)(i) of the Income Tax Act offers exemptions on specific salary allowances, but only for genuine official expenses. Understand eligibility rules, documentation requirements, common mistakes and practical tips to claim tax benefits correctly while avoiding interest and penalties.

Shivam Shukla
Updated30 Jul 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Salaried taxpayers should understand Section 10(14)(i) rules before claiming allowance exemptions.
Salaried taxpayers should understand Section 10(14)(i) rules before claiming allowance exemptions.(Pexel)

For taxpayers, reducing individual tax liabilities through legitimate exemptions is an important part of long-term financial planning. It also helps foster compliance with tax authorities when an individual strives to meet deadlines and legitimately reduce their tax liability.

In the same light, one important provision that has garnered attention is Section 10(14)(i) of the Income Tax Act. This section provides exemptions for certain employee allowances. However, the provision is often overlooked and misunderstood.

This eventually leads some taxpayers to make claims without fully understanding the eligibility conditions.

Section 10(14)(i) exemption applies only to genuine official expenses

CA & Advocate, Kinjal Bhuta, Joint Secretary, Bombay Chartered Accounts Society (BCAS), explained, “Section 10(14)(i) is being widely discussed as a tax-saving avenue for salaried taxpayers, but the provision is often misunderstood. The exemption is available only where a specified allowance is received from the employer and is actually incurred for official duties. Simply claiming the deduction in the ITR without satisfying these conditions could result in a disallowance during assessment, along with interest and penalty. Taxpayers should exercise caution and avoid relying on unverified tax-saving claims.”

Also Read | Received a Section 139(9) notice? Here's how to fix your ITR before it's late

Under Section 10(14)(i), exemption is available only for specified allowances provided by the employer to meet expenses related to official duties. The expenses must be incurred wholly, necessarily, and exclusively for performing employment responsibilities. Simply reporting an expense in the income tax return, pertaining to this segment, does not make it eligible for exemption.

Misuse of claims can lead to tax complications

"Only special allowances granted by the employer to meet expenses ‘wholly, necessarily and exclusively’ incurred in the performance of duties, to the extent actually incurred are not taxable. Thus, expenses for personal tours or vacations, helpers not for the office but for home, education expenses unrelated to the profile, or costs incurred for non-office attire cannot be claimed to save tax. Also, any expenses that are not actually incurred are not eligible," Mihir Tanna, associate director (Direct Tax), SK Patodia & Associates LLP (Chartered Accountants), pointed out,

With increasing access to online tax-saving advice, taxpayers may encounter misleading claims suggesting easy ways to reduce taxes. However, it is wise to seek professional guidance before relying on such information, as incorrect claims may result in delays, disallowance or rejection during assessment, along with interest and penalties.

How can taxpayers deal with such problems?

To deal with complications associated with this income tax provision, it is wise to first understand it clearly. Secondly, taxpayers should focus on maintaining proper records, acknowledging allowances received from their employers and ensuring that claims are backed by genuine expenses.

Also Read | ITR filed and verified? Here's what the Income Tax Department does next

Section 10(14)(i) can provide tax benefits, but only when used within the framework prescribed by law. Responsible tax planning involves using available provisions correctly while ensuring compliance with tax regulations.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Income Tax ReturnPersonal Finance
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