Section 143(2) explained: Why the Income Tax Department may scrutinise your ITR this year

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has strengthened the scrutiny framework under Section 143(2) of the Income Tax Act. This Section governs the detailed analysis and examination of Income Tax Returns (ITRs).

A ‘scrutiny assessment’ is initiated when the taxation department identifies potential errors, shortfalls, risk indicators or gross mismatches in a filed return and requires the taxpayers to clarify and substantiate claims with proper evidence. Let us now examine Section 143(2) of the Income Tax Act in detail to better understand this concept.

Section 143(2) in The Income Tax Act, 1961 states: "(2) Where a return has been furnished under section 139, or in response to a notice under sub-section (1) of section 142, the Assessing Officer or the prescribed income-tax authority, as the case may be, if, considers it necessary or expedient to ensure that the assessee has not understated the income or has not computed excessive loss or has not under-paid the tax in any manner, shall serve on the assessee a notice requiring him, on a date to be specified therein, either to attend the office of the Assessing Officer or to produce, or cause to be produced before the Assessing Officer any evidence on which the assessee may rely in support of the return:

Provided that no notice under this sub-section shall be served on the assessee after the expiry of [three] months from the end of the financial year in which the return is furnished."

Now, for the assessment year linked to FY 2025-26 returns, the Income Tax Department has decided 30 June 2026 as the final deadline for issuing scrutiny notices. If a notice is not served by this date, the return will not be taken up for scrutiny in this cycle. Furthermore, an internal administrative deadline of mid-June 2026, i.e., today, ensures that selected cases are checked, processed and submitted for final action.

This way, Section 143(2) serves as a verification tool, allowing the Assessing Officer to examine basic submissions, such as deductions, exemptions, income reporting, and high-value transactions (if any), in detail. Further, it does not automatically imply any wrongdoing; it is fundamentally a compliance check to ensure the accuracy of factual information in tax filings.

Key framework summary

Aspect Details Governing section Section 143(2), Income Tax Act Purpose Detailed scrutiny of selected ITRs Selection basis Risk parameters, AIS/Form 26AS mismatch, high-value transactions Internal processing deadline Mid-June 2026 (case forwarding stage) Final notice deadline 30 June 2026 Outcome after scrutiny Assessment order under Section 143(3)

In summary, the scrutiny system is designed to strengthen tax compliance, bring clarity, and reduce ambiguities through targeted verification rather than blanket examination.

That is why, as a well-informed taxpayer, it is vital for you to maintain updated records and ensure full clarification and reconciliation of income disclosure to avoid any omissions or mistakes that can later on cause complications during assessment.