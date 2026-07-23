Section 44ADA: How freelancers and professionals can legally pay tax only on 50% of their total income

A freelancer or independent professional may not have to pay tax on the entire amount earned through professional fees. Under Section 44ADA of the Income Tax Act, eligible professionals can opt for the presumptive taxation scheme, where 50% of their gross receipts are considered taxable income, while the remaining 50% is treated as a deemed deduction for expenses.

Dev Patel, Financial Advisor at 1 Finance, highlighted this provision in a recent post on X, explaining how many independent professionals may be missing out on this tax-saving option for AY 2026-27.

“A consultant billing ₹60 lakh a year can legally pay tax on just ₹30 lakh. No expense bills, no books, no audit. That is Section 44ADA, and most independent professionals either don't know it exists or don't know its limits,” he mentioned.

Applicability of Section 44ADA Section 44ADA applies to specified professionals who earn income from independent practice.

“If you're a doctor, lawyer, CA, architect, engineer, IT consultant or designer earning fees in independent practice (not a salary), Section 44ADA assumes half those fees were spent earning them, taxes only the rest, and drops the paperwork,” Patel noted.

The benefit applies only when income is earned from professional services and not from salary.

For example, if a consultant receives ₹60 lakh in professional fees in a year, the taxable income under Section 44ADA would be considered as ₹30 lakh, irrespective of whether actual expenses were lower.

Limits under Section 44ADA He mentioned that the Section 44ADA limit applies to professionals with gross receipts of up to ₹50 lakh in a financial year. However, the limit can reach ₹75 lakh if cash receipts do not exceed 5% of the total gross receipts.

This means a professional receiving most payments through banking channels can potentially access the higher limit.

Benefits of Section 44ADA One of the biggest advantages of Section 44ADA is reduced compliance requirements. Patel highlighted the key benefits under this Section:

No need to maintain detailed books of accounts

Do not require a tax audit if income is declared at the prescribed 50% rate. Regular taxation vs Section 44ADA

Particulars Without 44ADA With 44ADA Books & bills Full books under Sec 44AA, every expense proved None required Tax audit Mandatory – receipts crossed ₹ 50 lakh Not required Taxable income ₹ 45 lakh ₹ 30 lakh Advance tax Four instalments through the year One — 100% by 15 March Return to file ITR-3 ITR-4 (Sugam)

Drawbacks of Section 44ADA The 50% deemed expense assumption may not work for professionals whose actual expenses are significantly higher.

Patel explained, “But the 50% assumption cuts both ways. If you genuinely spend more than half your fees on rent, staff, software and travel, the regular route may tax you less.”

For example, if a consultant earning ₹60 lakh in a year spends ₹35 lakh on employees, office rent, software and travel, the taxable income becomes ₹25 lakh. In such cases, the regular taxation route may result in lower taxable income compared with the ₹30 lakh deemed income under Section 44ADA.

Taxpayers should also note that Section 44ADA has conditions for those who opt for presumptive taxation and later choose to withdraw from it. If a taxpayer opts out after using the scheme, provisions relating to maintenance of books of accounts and audit may apply for subsequent years.