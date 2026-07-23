Section 44ADA: How freelancers and professionals can legally pay tax only on 50% of their total income

Section 44ADA allows eligible professionals to pay tax on 50% of their gross receipts as taxable income, treating the rest as a deemed expense deduction. The scheme applies to specified professionals with receipts up to 50 lakh, extendable to 75 lakh if cash receipts are within 5%.

Sheetal Goel
Published23 Jul 2026, 03:26 PM IST
Section 44ADA: How freelancers can legally pay tax on only 50% of their income.
Section 44ADA: How freelancers can legally pay tax on only 50% of their income.

A freelancer or independent professional may not have to pay tax on the entire amount earned through professional fees. Under Section 44ADA of the Income Tax Act, eligible professionals can opt for the presumptive taxation scheme, where 50% of their gross receipts are considered taxable income, while the remaining 50% is treated as a deemed deduction for expenses.

Dev Patel, Financial Advisor at 1 Finance, highlighted this provision in a recent post on X, explaining how many independent professionals may be missing out on this tax-saving option for AY 2026-27.

“A consultant billing 60 lakh a year can legally pay tax on just 30 lakh. No expense bills, no books, no audit. That is Section 44ADA, and most independent professionals either don't know it exists or don't know its limits,” he mentioned.

Applicability of Section 44ADA

Section 44ADA applies to specified professionals who earn income from independent practice.

“If you're a doctor, lawyer, CA, architect, engineer, IT consultant or designer earning fees in independent practice (not a salary), Section 44ADA assumes half those fees were spent earning them, taxes only the rest, and drops the paperwork,” Patel noted.

The benefit applies only when income is earned from professional services and not from salary.

For example, if a consultant receives 60 lakh in professional fees in a year, the taxable income under Section 44ADA would be considered as 30 lakh, irrespective of whether actual expenses were lower.

Limits under Section 44ADA

He mentioned that the Section 44ADA limit applies to professionals with gross receipts of up to 50 lakh in a financial year. However, the limit can reach 75 lakh if cash receipts do not exceed 5% of the total gross receipts.

This means a professional receiving most payments through banking channels can potentially access the higher limit.

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Benefits of Section 44ADA

One of the biggest advantages of Section 44ADA is reduced compliance requirements. Patel highlighted the key benefits under this Section:

  • No need to maintain detailed books of accounts
  • Do not require a tax audit if income is declared at the prescribed 50% rate.

Regular taxation vs Section 44ADA

ParticularsWithout 44ADAWith 44ADA
Books & billsFull books under Sec 44AA, every expense provedNone required
Tax auditMandatory – receipts crossed 50 lakhNot required
Taxable income 45 lakh 30 lakh
Advance taxFour instalments through the yearOne — 100% by 15 March
Return to fileITR-3ITR-4 (Sugam)
Also Read | ETF split explained: Meaning, benefits, eligibility and tax implications

Drawbacks of Section 44ADA

The 50% deemed expense assumption may not work for professionals whose actual expenses are significantly higher.

Patel explained, “But the 50% assumption cuts both ways. If you genuinely spend more than half your fees on rent, staff, software and travel, the regular route may tax you less.”

For example, if a consultant earning 60 lakh in a year spends 35 lakh on employees, office rent, software and travel, the taxable income becomes 25 lakh. In such cases, the regular taxation route may result in lower taxable income compared with the 30 lakh deemed income under Section 44ADA.

Taxpayers should also note that Section 44ADA has conditions for those who opt for presumptive taxation and later choose to withdraw from it. If a taxpayer opts out after using the scheme, provisions relating to maintenance of books of accounts and audit may apply for subsequent years.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Income Tax ReturnITRPresumptive Taxation Scheme
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