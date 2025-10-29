Save big on tax by using your capital gains to buy a house. Here's all you need to know.
Shipra Singh 7 min read 29 Oct 2025, 12:39 pm IST
Summary
Mint explains the intricacies of sections 54 and 54F of the Income Tax Act and how they can help cut your tax bill.
Selling long-term capital assets can generate a windfall but also triggers hefty capital gains tax. If you plan on selling some of your assets, you can save on tax using sections 54 and 54F of the Income Tax Act by reinvesting the funds to buy a house.
