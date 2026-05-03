Section 80C income-tax relief: Here's how to maximise your ₹1.5 lakh deduction

Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act allows some of your investments to be eligible for deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh when your annual income for a fiscal or assessment year is calculated. When combined with other the other deductions, exemptions and rebate options, it allows taxpayers to their liability for the financial year.
In the new ITA 2025 implemented from April this year, the provision has been outlined under Section 123. Notably the provision is only available under the old tax regime.
A key feature of investment tools that are allowed for Section 80C deductions is that these offer dual advantage of tax saving while giving an interest income at the same time. Further, you can also claim additional ₹50,000 deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) on contribution to specified pension funds, and Section 80TTB for tax-saver fixed deposits (FDs).
Some of the common financial instruments which provide tax exemption benefits under section 80C include the following:
Unit-linked insurance plan investments, tuition fees paid for up to two children, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), registration and stamp duty, Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), National Pension Scheme (NPS), Loan principal repayment, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) premiums, Equity Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS), Employees Provident Fund (EPF), and the five-year tax-saving fixed deposits.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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