Section 80C: Here's how you can unlock up to ₹1.5 lakh tax deductions in Income-Tax return filings

Section 80C provides taxpayers with deduction benefit up to 1.5 lakh for investment in certain government saving schemes during a given financial or assessment year. Here's how you can claim the tax benefit…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated4 May 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Section 80C provides taxpayers with deduction benefit up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh for investment in certain government saving schemes during a given financial or assessment year.
Section 80C provides taxpayers with deduction benefit up to ₹1.5 lakh for investment in certain government saving schemes during a given financial or assessment year. (Representative Image)

Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act i.e. Section 123 under the updated ITA 2025 provides taxpayers with deduction benefit up to 1.5 lakh for investment in certain government saving schemes during a given financial or assessment year. Along with rebate, exemptions and deductions, it allows you to lower your liability.

Only available for taxpayers filing their returns as per the old tax regime, it offers the dual advantage of interest earnings and tax savings.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance increase announced for bank workers for May, June, July 2026

Further, you can also claim additional 50,000 deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) on contribution to specified pension funds, and Section 80TTB for tax-saver fixed deposits (FDs). This effectively stretches your total deductions under Section 80C to 2 lakh in a financial year.

What investments are eligible under Section 80C?

Some of the common financial instruments which provide tax exemption benefits under section 80C include the following:

  • Market linked: Unit-linked insurance plan (ULIP) investments, Equity Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS).

Also Read | DA: Next Dearness Allowance hike to be 3%? Here's what employees expect…
  • For retirement: Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), National Pension Scheme (NPS), five-year tax-saving fixed deposits.
  • For children: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), tuition fees paid for up to two children.
  • For self: Loan principal repayment, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) premiums, registration and stamp duty, National Savings Certificate (NSC).

How to claim Section 80C deductions?

  • All investment you make in eligible government small saving schemes and otherwise for Section 80C deductions must be completed before the financial year end, i.e. by 31 March.

Also Read | ITR: Here are some common reasons you may receive a tax notice from I-T dept
  • You must keep proof of investment — deposit slips, bank statements, insurance premium receipts, account statements, NPS deposit invoices, etc. for submission along with your ITR filing.
  • Investors can declare investments under Section 80C to their employer in order to adjust TDS (tax deducted at source) under the old tax regime.
  • When filing your returns, details of your 80C deductions must be reported under the head ‘Deductions under Chapter VI-A’ of the relevant ITR form.

Who is eligible for Section 80C benefit?

This deduction is not available for companies, firms or LLPs in India. Only individual taxpayers and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) can claim benefits under Section 80C.

Also Read | Section 80C income-tax relief: Here's how to maximise your ₹1.5 lakh deduction

Can taxpayers claim Section 80C deductions under new tax regime?

No, Section 80C is only provided under the old tax regime. Thus, taxpayers (HUF or individuals) who opt for the new tax regime are not allowed to claim this benefit. You can still continue or choose to make investments in the mentioned instruments, but they will not be eligible for deductions when tax is computed.

Is it mandatory to declare Section 80C investments to my employer?

No. It is not mandatory to make declarations under Section 80C to your employer and you can still claim the benefit in your ITR. The only qualifier is that the date of investment must be before 31 March of the relevant financial year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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