Section 80C: Here's how you can unlock up to ₹1.5 lakh tax deductions in Income-Tax return filings

Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act i.e. Section 123 under the updated ITA 2025 provides taxpayers with deduction benefit up to ₹1.5 lakh for investment in certain government saving schemes during a given financial or assessment year. Along with rebate, exemptions and deductions, it allows you to lower your liability.
Only available for taxpayers filing their returns as per the old tax regime, it offers the dual advantage of interest earnings and tax savings.
Further, you can also claim additional ₹50,000 deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) on contribution to specified pension funds, and Section 80TTB for tax-saver fixed deposits (FDs). This effectively stretches your total deductions under Section 80C to ₹2 lakh in a financial year.
Some of the common financial instruments which provide tax exemption benefits under section 80C include the following:
This deduction is not available for companies, firms or LLPs in India. Only individual taxpayers and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) can claim benefits under Section 80C.
No, Section 80C is only provided under the old tax regime. Thus, taxpayers (HUF or individuals) who opt for the new tax regime are not allowed to claim this benefit. You can still continue or choose to make investments in the mentioned instruments, but they will not be eligible for deductions when tax is computed.
No. It is not mandatory to make declarations under Section 80C to your employer and you can still claim the benefit in your ITR. The only qualifier is that the date of investment must be before 31 March of the relevant financial year.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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