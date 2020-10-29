Sector funds are enticing but assess if you can handle them

I am a long-term investor with a moderate risk appetite. I have invested around 15% of my portfolio in Aditya Birla Sunlife Equity Hybrid 95, HDFC Equity and HDFC Balanced Advantage funds in growth options of direct plans. The investments were made around five to seven years ago. Of late, I have noticed that these funds have not been performing well. Should I continue to hold them or redeem them? In case you suggest redemption, can I invest the proceeds in ICICI Balanced Advantage, ICICI Asset Allocator, Kotak Standard Multicap and Kotak Emerging Equity funds? Should I switch within the same fund houses? Please suggest.

—A. Venkat

Yes, these funds are all severe underperformers for various reasons. You can exit these funds.

You do not need to switch within the same fund house especially when it may not offer the better performing ones.

The funds you can reinvest in will depend on your time frame, risk appetite and other funds you hold already.

Avoid ICICI Pru Asset Allocator. There’s no benefit in holding a fund of fund (FoF) that invests in domestic equity and debt funds since you can do the same yourself and that too at a lower expense.

You can go for any of the other funds—ICICI Balanced Advantage, Kotak Standard Multicap and Kotak Emerging Equity—you have mentioned in your query, subject to the condition that they meet your requirements. Please note that Kotak Standard Multi-cap, though a quality fund, is a multi-cap fund where the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recently mandated certain investment rules that may affect the fund.

I have been investing ₹2,000 in ICICI Bluechip through an SIP for the last two years. I recently started investing ₹1,000 each in Axis Bluechip, Kotak Corporate Bond and ICICI Med Term Bond funds. I am 24 years old and I took an online quiz which helped me realize that my risk profile is moderate to high. I have a surplus and would like to invest either in global funds like PGIM Global Equity Opportunities or Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100. Also, I have an inclination towards sector-specific funds like technology, pharma and financing, but I find these confusing. Please suggest the right approach to invest. I want to invest for 15-20 years.

—Shivam

Sector-specific funds are enticing, but they need timing in entry and exit. While there are some “evergreen" themes that can be part of long-term portfolios, they can still go through long periods of sub-par performance. High returns in these funds look tempting, but these returns come in only after a theme has taken off. The key is identifying such themes beforehand.

So unless you’re able to handle all this, stay away from sector and thematic funds. In any case, these funds should also not form a big part of your portfolio.

You can go with Motilal Nasdaq 100 FOF, but keep this to about 10-15% of your portfolio. You can continue with SIPs in ICICI Pru Bluechip, Axis Bluechip and Kotak Corporate Bond. ICICI Pru Medium Term has high credit risk (as it invests in papers rated below AA+); this is one of the reasons its returns can look better than its peers. If you are comfortable with such risks, you can continue with it, else you can increase the SIP amount in Kotak Corporate Bond.

