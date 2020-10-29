Sector funds are enticing but assess if you can handle them

I have been investing ₹2,000 in ICICI Bluechip through an SIP for the last two years. I recently started investing ₹1,000 each in Axis Bluechip, Kotak Corporate Bond and ICICI Med Term Bond funds. I am 24 years old and I took an online quiz which helped me realize that my risk profile is moderate to high. I have a surplus and would like to invest either in global funds like PGIM Global Equity Opportunities or Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100. Also, I have an inclination towards sector-specific funds like technology, pharma and financing, but I find these confusing. Please suggest the right approach to invest. I want to invest for 15-20 years.