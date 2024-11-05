Money
Are sector rotation funds the answer to risks of sector downturns?
SummaryFor investors, sectoral shifts can be a double-edged sword—while certain industries ay thrive, others can face sudden downturns, leaving portfolios exposed to risk.
There are currently more than 180 sectoral or thematic mutual funds in India, up three times in ten years. Their contribution in this financial year to total net equity inflows has touched nearly 50%, up from about 16% in FY 2022.
