Are sector rotation funds the answer to risks of sector downturns?

For investors, these sectoral shifts can be a double-edged sword—while certain industries may thrive, others can face sudden downturns, leaving portfolios exposed to risk. Behavioural biases often drive investors to enter sectors when trends are favourable, but inertia can lead them to stay invested even as conditions change, ultimately affecting their returns. And if they happen to enter at the peak, they often get caught in sector traps with negative returns till the sector cycle reverses.