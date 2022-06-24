Sectoral funds: Tread with care

Given the cyclical nature of most sector and thematic funds, identifying the cycle correctly and investing closer to its start and exiting as it starts to peak, can be key to making returns. Taking the example of infrastructure funds, Bala highlights that such funds can go through long periods of underperformance before they finally deliver and therefore, market timing is important here. But, others such as IT and consumption, both of which are defensive bets can be held over longer periods and still deliver.