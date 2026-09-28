Sectoral mutual funds: Defence, metals gave double-digit returns in 2 years while tech, consumer in red — here's why

Investors in sectoral mutual funds should look at how different sectors have performed over the past two years, as returns have varied sharply across segments.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), in its latest India Strategy report, noted that while the market remained range-bound and is below its September 2024 peak, there was significant divergence across sectors.
Here’s what investors need to know about the performance of different sectors and what it means for those investing through sectoral mutual funds.
|Sector
|2-year CAGR
|Defence
|19%
|Metals
|14%
|PSU Banks
|10%
|Healthcare
|7%
|Capital Goods
|2%
|Banks
|1%
|Financial Services
|0%
|Automobiles
|-1%
|Infrastructure
|-4%
|Consumption
|-6%
|Energy
|-8%
|Real Estate
|-12%
|Media
|-15%
|Consumer
|-17%
|Technology
|-18%
*Source: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), CAGR as on 25 September 2026
These are returns of the respective sectors, so the returns of individual sectoral mutual fund schemes can vary depending on their portfolio holdings and allocation. However, the data shows the broader picture for investors.
Defence, metals, and PSU Banks remained the key outperformers, while technology, consumer, media, and real estate were the key laggards over the past two years.
Vikas Gupta, CEO & Strategist, Omniscience Capital, said, “This data clearly shows that despite the markets not doing well at headline levels, specific sectors can do well.”
For investors in sectoral mutual funds, this highlights how sector-specific earnings growth and valuation changes can drive returns.
For example, the defence sector returns are a combination of earnings growth and PE re-rating from mid-40s to mid-50s currently. On the other hand, the PSU Banks returns are driven purely by increased earnings despite a slight PE de-rating from 8x to 7.5x.
Metals have had extraordinary earnings growth, with earnings more than doubling over the two years, but the PE de-rated from nearly 30 to around 15, so the net returns are a combination of earnings growth and re-rating or de-rating of PE, he said.
“For most of the others showing negative returns, it is mostly PEs being very high in 2024 and the PE de-rating which has given negative returns. Whatever earnings growth these sectors might have had was cancelled by the PE de-ratings,” Gupta added.
Since sectoral mutual funds invest primarily in stocks belonging to a particular sector, their performance is closely linked to the earnings growth and valuations of that sector.
Gupta suggested that investors should focus on estimating a sector’s fair PE based on its long-term growth expectations and consider allocating to sectors that appear undervalued.
“For most of the sectors, except cyclicals such as metals, earnings growth forecasts are positive,” he said. This means investors can explore sectors that are delivering positive returns, excluding metals.
He cautioned against the IT sector due to the fundamental uncertainty in forecasting future revenues and earnings over the next couple of years.
“Similarly, media remains a concern. On consumption-related sectors, caution is warranted given the still very high PE ratios compared to the expected growth rate of the sector,” Gupta added.
Other than the banking sectoral funds, Gupta said investors should ideally stick to allocating to flexi-cap funds and large-cap funds and let the fund manager decide which sectors to allocate more to.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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