Sectoral mutual funds: Should you invest? Risks, returns and 5 things to consider before investing your money

Sectoral mutual funds can help investors benefit from the growth of specific industries such as banking, information technology, pharmaceuticals, defence and infrastructure. When an industry enters a favourable business cycle, these schemes can outperform diversified equity funds. However, their concentrated portfolios can also magnify losses when the sector faces a downturn.

Unlike diversified equity funds, which spread investments across industries, sectoral funds invest predominantly in companies belonging to a particular sector. Their performance depends heavily on industry-specific developments, making it important for investors to assess not just growth prospects but also valuations and the timing of their investment.

Experts suggest considering five factors before investing in these schemes.

1. Assess whether sectoral funds suit your risk appetite Sectoral funds are more suitable for investors who understand market cycles, have a higher risk appetite and can actively track developments in individual industries.

"Sectoral funds are more suitable for investors who understand the fundamentals and technicals of the market and are equipped to make tactical calls on the sectors they wish to invest in," said Bharath Rathore, executive director, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.

He said first-time equity investors should start with diversified funds rather than take concentrated bets on a single industry.

Madhu Lunawat, founder, MD and CEO of The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, said investors must get three decisions right: identify a sector with strong future prospects, enter at a reasonable valuation and recognise when the investment opportunity is losing its attractiveness.

For investors without the time or expertise to monitor individual industries, diversified equity funds may be a more suitable starting point.

2. Compare return potential with concentration risk Sectoral funds can outperform diversified equity schemes when their underlying industries experience strong earnings growth and valuation re-rating. However, such outperformance is cyclical rather than consistent.

Rathore highlighted the contrasting performance of the Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma indices. The Nifty IT index gained 60% in 2021 but declined 26% in 2022. Meanwhile, the Nifty Pharma index fell 11% in 2022 before gaining 34% in 2023 and 39% in 2024.

These movements illustrate how quickly sector leadership can change. A sector that performs exceptionally well in one year may underperform the next.

"Predicting these shifts is difficult even for fund managers sometimes," Rathore said.

Lunawat cautioned investors against evaluating sectoral funds purely on their since-inception compound annual growth rate (CAGR). A fund that has generated 40% CAGR since launch may still have caused substantial losses for investors who entered near its peak.

Investors should examine rolling returns, calendar-year performance, maximum drawdowns and recovery periods alongside CAGR. These measures provide a better understanding of how a fund has performed across different market conditions.

Diversified funds, meanwhile, spread investments across industries, reducing dependence on any single sector. They may not capture the entire upside of a winning industry but can offer more balanced exposure.

3. Evaluate earnings growth and valuations A sector's growth prospects alone do not determine whether its stocks will generate attractive returns. Investors must also assess how much of that growth is already reflected in market valuations.

Lunawat said sectoral fund performance depends primarily on earnings growth, valuation changes and the stage of the economic cycle. She suggested examining earnings revisions, business fundamentals, relative valuations and economic conditions.

For instance, improving order books, capacity utilisation, margins and cash flows could indicate strengthening business fundamentals. However, investors must also assess whether companies are reasonably valued relative to their earnings prospects.

Defence companies may benefit from higher government spending and large order pipelines. However, investors must also examine execution timelines, revenue conversion, profitability and valuations.

Rathore said banking stocks are influenced by loan demand, interest rates, government policies and banks' ability to manage bad loans. Technology and defence companies, meanwhile, depend on business demand, government spending and broader economic conditions.

He also cautioned that earnings growth does not always translate into higher stock prices. Markets frequently factor in anticipated earnings before companies announce their results. Consequently, even strong financial performance may not result in further appreciation if expectations are already priced in.

4. Understand the risks of timing your entry and exit One of the biggest challenges with sectoral funds is predicting when an industry will enter a favourable cycle and when its performance will weaken.

Investors entering after a sharp rally may end up buying at elevated valuations. If the sector subsequently faces an earnings slowdown or valuation correction, their investments could lose value.

Lunawat identified concentration risk, valuation risk and investor timing risk as the three biggest concerns. She also highlighted the possibility of investors giving back accumulated gains.

Sectoral mutual funds are open-ended products and do not have an automatic mechanism to book profits when a sector reaches peak valuations. Investors must independently decide when to reduce or exit their exposure.

The technology-sector correction around 2000 illustrates how investors entering near market peaks can face deep drawdowns and prolonged recovery periods.

Rathore also pointed to liquidity risks. Some stocks held by sectoral funds may become difficult to sell during market downturns, when fewer investors are willing to buy them. This could affect a fund's ability to exit positions without accepting lower prices.

Investors should therefore review their holdings periodically instead of remaining invested simply because a sector performed well in the past.

5. Decide how much to allocate to sectoral funds Experts recommend treating sectoral funds as satellite investments rather than making them the core of an equity portfolio.

Rathore suggests limiting sectoral exposure to no more than 10% of the portfolio for investors who want to take tactical bets on specific industries.

He recommends building the core portfolio through diversified categories such as large-cap, flexi-cap and multi-cap funds. As an indicative equity allocation, he suggests investing 50-55% in large-cap stocks, 20-25% in mid-cap stocks and the remaining portion in small-cap stocks, depending on the investor's risk appetite and investment horizon.

Lunawat said the approach could differ between retail investors and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). Most retail investors may not have the research capabilities or discipline to identify sector cycles, assess valuations and time their entry and exit.

HNIs may have access to professional investment advice and greater research capabilities, allowing them to use sectoral funds as tactical allocations. However, even sophisticated investors need allocation limits, periodic valuation reviews and disciplined rebalancing.