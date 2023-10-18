Sectoral, thematic mutual funds get substantial inflows. Should you invest?
Almost one in six rupees invested by investors in equity schemes has gone into sectoral and thematic mutual funds in the past one year ending September 30, 2023. The mutual fund schemes witnessed an inflow to the tune of ₹22,837 crore, next to only small cap mutual funds and around 18 percent of the total equity inflows.