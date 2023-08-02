How much should I invest in a SIP for my child’s education?

As a first step you need to establish how much you need for your financial goals. Since you have not mentioned your child’s age so we assume that your child is five years old and will start college in about 13 years. Let us assume you need about ₹20 lakh for her college education (at today’s prices). Now factor in inflation to know the future cost. The cost of higher education is rising by around 10% every year, and 13 years from now you will need around ₹70 lakh.

