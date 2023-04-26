How to evaluate insurance for retirement1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:33 AM IST
To evaluate insurance policies for retirement, consider guarantee and longevity risks. An annuity provides regular income for life and equity investments can potentially increase wealth. Consult a financial advisor.
I am 55 years old and plan to take voluntary retirement very soon. How do I best evaluate the insurance policies to ensure I am getting the best value for money when planning for retirement?
