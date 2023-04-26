How to evaluate insurance for retirement

One investment strategy for potentially increasing wealth over time is to allocate a portion of your money to equity investments. With this approach, you can systematically withdraw from your equity holdings, allowing you to potentially benefit from market gains while also reducing the risk of significant losses. You may also ensure that you have a balanced and diversified portfolio. This enables you to manage risk and manage returns better, over the long term. Having said that, like we always mention – do consider your investment goals, your risk tolerance/potential to manage risk and your overall financial situation before making any investment decisions. You may consult a financial advisor to help you make informed decisions o your financial objectives.