Here’s how you can use secured credit cards to build your credit history

Here’s how you can use secured credit cards to build your credit history1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Secured credit cards operate exactly like regular credit cards, in terms of earning rewards, discounts and cashback on spends. The difference lies wherein secured credit cards necessarily require a deposit or guarantee or a similar collateral.
The number of individuals with limited credit availability from financial institutions or those who have not been able to pass muster with banks’ credit appraisal norms is truly significant. Recent research data from Transunion CIBIL shows that out of 814 million credit-assessable adult population in India, around 70% (572 million) fall in the ‘credit unserved’ and ‘credit underserved’ categories.
