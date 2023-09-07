Why insurers are wary of term plans for the chronically-ill

Why insurers are wary of term plans for the chronically-ill6 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:57 PM IST
Obtaining a term insurance policy can be difficult for individuals with chronic illnesses, as insurers consider them high-risk. Some insurers may reject proposals or demand high premiums. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched a diabetes-specific term plan, but the industry needs to develop more options for people with chronic diseases. In high-risk cases, group insurance plans or negotiations with insurers through trusted advisors may be options. It is still important for individuals to buy term plans early in life when they are healthy.
Death is the only certainty in life, so it makes sense to plan for it financially, said Suze Orman, an American financial advisor and author. A term insurance is one of the best gifts that individuals can leave behind for their loved ones—It can help mitigate their family’s financial woes. Yet, it is not easy to lay your hands on such a policy if you are chronically ill. Gaurav Kapoor (34), who works with a financial services firm, is a victim. “I applied for a term plan in 2022 but my proposal got postponed due to an inflammation of the liver. After six months when I re-applied in June this year, I was diagnosed with high blood sugar. The insurer postponed my proposal for another six months," he says.