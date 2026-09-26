‘Seems to be an issue between the broker and client; no govt talks on new UPI MDR’: NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan

The new UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for capital market transactions has to be worked out between brokers and clients, with NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Chauhan saying they have not held any discussions with the government regarding the issue. The NSE boss further added that the decision was taken by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and that the industry would have to “wait and see” how brokers respond to the new cost.
“No discussion on MDR with the government. This is a decision taken by NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) ... we will have to wait and see,” Chauhan said during an interaction with journalists after NSE’s listing on the BSE.
“It seems to be an issue between the broker and client. They will find a way out of whatever the differences will be,” he added.
This comes amid NPCI's new UPI charges for capital-market and other transactions.
Under the new framework, capital market transactions, including payments for stockbrokers, securities, and mutual funds, will attract an MDR of 0.02%, capped at ₹300 per transaction.
From October 15, when the new charges are set to take off, a 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to person-to-merchant UPI payments above ₹2,000. The charge will be paid by merchants, not consumers, and will be capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 or more. Payments between individuals, as well as the vast majority of everyday merchant payments, will remain free.
Essential services, such as railways, telecom, fuel and insurance, will attract a flat ₹5 fee per transaction above ₹2,000. Capital markets transactions (mutual funds, stockbroking) are subject to a lower 0.02 per cent rate, capped at ₹300.
Small merchants collecting up to ₹1 lakh a month via UPI QR codes remain fully exempt from any new charge and shield about 96 per cent of all merchant transactions.
The NPCI, which operates the UPI platform, issued a circular on 15 September providing for MDR on certain UPI transactions, with the move aimed at creating a sustainable revenue framework for the digital payments ecosystem.
A dedicated fund for promoting the use of UPI by small merchants will be set up, with a contribution of 5 per cent of total MDR collections. This initiative will expand UPI acceptance, encourage sustained usage, and accelerate the inclusion of small businesses in India's digital payments ecosystem.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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