Are you constantly chasing best performing funds? It’s time for a rethink

Are you constantly chasing best performing funds? It’s time for a rethink3 min read 15 Aug 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Very often, investors choose a fund based on somebody’s recommendation but later find that it doesn’t live up to their expectations and wonder if they should exit it. So, what is the criteria for selecting the right kind of products?
Very often, investors choose a fund based on somebody’s recommendation but later find that it doesn’t live up to their expectations and wonder if they should exit it. So, what is the criteria for selecting the right kind of products?
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message