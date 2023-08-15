Are you constantly chasing best performing funds? It’s time for a rethink

Let me tell you a riddle about lily pad. Imagine that there is a little pond which has a single lily pad or a lily leaf. Imagine that this pad doubles in size every day. The lily pad covers the whole pond in 20 days. At what point of these 20 days did the lily leaf actually cover half the pond? A lot of people are going to jump to the conclusion that it happened on the tenth day. If the lily pad doubles in size every day and it covers the whole pond on the 20th day, it covers half the pond on the 19th day. That’s the magic of compounding.

