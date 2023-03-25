Self employed vs salaried: What are the tax benefits under NPS? Explained

The National Pension System (NPS) is an India-based voluntary based contribution retirement savings plan governed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). The NPS also provides subscribers with tax incentives under the Income Tax Act of 1961. Contributions made towards the scheme are deductible under Section 80C of the Act, up to a maximum of Rs. 1.5 lakh per year. In addition, contributions to the NPS are eligible for an additional deduction of up to Rs. 50,000 per year under Section 80CCD(1B). Under NPS, both salaried and self-employed individuals are eligible for tax benefits within 80C and above. Employees who participate in the Corporate NPS plan receive additional tax advantages under Section 80CCD (2) of the Income Tax Act of 1961. Hence, for those who are salaried or self-employed and want to know about the tax benefits accessible, here is an explainer compiled from several industry professionals based on an exclusive interview.

