Selling gold in 2026? Your holding period could decide how much tax you pay

Gold's sharp rally over the past two years has prompted many investors to book profits in 2026. But before selling your holdings, it is worth understanding how your investment will be taxed, as it could significantly affect your post-tax returns.

Many investors assume all forms of gold are taxed the same way. They are not. The tax rules vary depending on whether you own a Gold Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), a gold mutual fund or physical gold such as jewellery, coins or bars. More importantly, each has a different holding period for qualifying as a long-term capital asset.

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Gold ETFs get long-term tax after one year, others take two The holding period determines whether gains from the sale of gold are treated as short-term or long-term. Under the current tax rules, long-term capital gains are taxed at 12.5%, while short-term capital gains (STCG) are added to an investor's taxable income and taxed according to the applicable income-tax slab.

Among the popular ways to invest in gold, Gold ETFs enjoy the shortest holding period for long-term taxation. Investors who hold Gold ETF units for more than 12 months qualify for the 12.5% LTCG tax rate. If the units are sold within one year, however, the gains are treated as short-term capital gains and taxed at the applicable slab rate.

The rules are different for gold mutual funds. Although these funds invest primarily in Gold ETFs, they are structured as unlisted fund-of-funds. As a result, investors need to hold their units for more than 24 months before the gains qualify as long-term capital gains. Selling before completing two years results in the gains being taxed according to the investor's income-tax slab, according to ClearTax.

Physical gold, including jewellery, coins and bars, also follows the 24-month holding period. Investors who sell physical gold after holding it for more than two years qualify for the 12.5% LTCG tax rate, while gains from sales before that period are taxed as short-term capital gains. In addition, buying physical gold attracts 3% GST, while jewellery purchases generally involve making charges, increasing the overall acquisition cost.

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Check the holding period before booking profits The difference in holding periods means investors should not rely solely on gold prices when deciding whether to sell. The purchase date and the form of gold they own are equally important in determining the eventual tax liability.

For investors with shorter investment horizons, Gold ETFs become eligible for the concessional long-term tax rate after one year. Gold mutual funds and physical gold, on the other hand, require a holding period of more than two years before investors can avail of the same tax treatment.