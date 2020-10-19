Selling gold? Income tax rules depend on the form of yellow metal

With the festive season around the corner, you must be planning to buy some gold this Diwali or Dhanteras to keep your annual ritual in place. While the covid pandemic has dented investors' finances and sentiments to go for the extra spending on the yellow metal, jewelers are hopeful of this festive season. Gold prices are hovering around ₹50,000 per 10 grams. Gold prices have lost momentum since hitting a record high of ₹56,200 in August. If you are planning to buy gold, you must be aware of income tax implications at the time of selling gold.