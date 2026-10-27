Suppose you are rummaging through your old almirah and stumble upon a couple of pieces of jewellery your grandmother gifted you when you were a child. You need money for an important expense and decide to sell one of them. You know that gifts received from specified relatives, such as parents, grandparents or spouses, are tax-free at the time of receipt. But will the capital gains from selling the jewellery also be tax-free? Not really.
No purchase bill for inherited gold? Here's how to calculate tax
SummaryInherited jewellery may be tax-free when received, but selling it can trigger capital gains tax. The acquisition cost, holding period and sale price determine the tax bill.
Suppose you are rummaging through your old almirah and stumble upon a couple of pieces of jewellery your grandmother gifted you when you were a child. You need money for an important expense and decide to sell one of them. You know that gifts received from specified relatives, such as parents, grandparents or spouses, are tax-free at the time of receipt. But will the capital gains from selling the jewellery also be tax-free? Not really.
About the Author
A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.
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