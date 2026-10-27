No purchase bill for inherited gold? Here's how to calculate tax

Aprajita Sharma
3 min read27 Oct 2026, 01:01 PM IST
logo
The previous owner's acquisition cost is generally considered when calculating capital gains(Pexel)
Summary
Inherited jewellery may be tax-free when received, but selling it can trigger capital gains tax. The acquisition cost, holding period and sale price determine the tax bill.

Suppose you are rummaging through your old almirah and stumble upon a couple of pieces of jewellery your grandmother gifted you when you were a child. You need money for an important expense and decide to sell one of them. You know that gifts received from specified relatives, such as parents, grandparents or spouses, are tax-free at the time of receipt. But will the capital gains from selling the jewellery also be tax-free? Not really.

The tax liability will depend on the cost of acquisition, the holding period and the sale price. The date you inherited or received the jewellery as a gift will not determine the tax treatment on its own. The previous owner’s cost of acquisition and holding period, along with the date of sale, will come into the picture.

“In the case of inherited gold, the previous owner's holding period is included when determining whether the asset qualifies as long-term. It does not matter when the seller became the owner of the asset,” said CA Ashish Karundia.

Finding the cost

This brings up another challenge: how do you establish the previous owner’s cost of acquisition? Since the jewellery may be decades old, you may not have the original purchase bill. What can you do in such a situation?

“The absence of the original purchase bill does not mean that the entire sale value becomes taxable. If it is unavailable, one can use other evidence, such as valuation reports, jeweller records or other documents, to substantiate the cost,” said Karundia.

You could approach the original jeweller, if identifiable, or a valuation professional to establish the acquisition cost. However, if the jewellery was acquired before 1 April 2001, you may opt to use its fair market value (FMV) as on that date instead of its actual cost of acquisition.

“For gold acquired before 1 April 2001, the fair market value as on that date can be considered,” said Karundia.

Also Read | BlueStone tweaks product mix, store model as gold prices reshape demand

How much tax will you pay?

Physical gold is treated as a capital asset. For gold sold on or after 23 July 2024, it qualifies as a long-term capital asset if the holding period exceeds 24 months. Long-term capital gains are taxed at 12.5% without indexation, while short-term capital gains are taxed at the applicable income-tax slab rate.

The taxable capital gain can be reduced by deducting the eligible cost of acquisition and qualifying expenses incurred wholly and exclusively in connection with the sale.

“There is no specific capital gains exemption merely because the gold is inherited or constitutes family jewellery. However, eligible transfer-related expenses, such as a commission paid to an intermediary for arranging the sale, can be deducted while calculating capital gains,” said Karundia.

Suppose you sell inherited jewellery in 2026 for 15 lakh. You establish that your grandmother acquired it before 1 April 2001 and opt to use its FMV on that date, which is 1.5 lakh. You also pay a commission of 15,000 to an intermediary who facilitates the sale.

To calculate your long-term capital gain, deduct the eligible cost of acquisition of 1.5 lakh and the sales commission of 15,000 from the sale proceeds of 15 lakh. This brings the taxable capital gain to 13.35 lakh.

At the applicable long-term capital gains tax rate of 12.5%, the tax liability works out to 1,66,875. Add health and education cess of 4%, amounting to 6,675, and the total tax payable comes to 1,73,550, or approximately 1.74 lakh.

Can you claim an exemption?

Individuals selling gold at a long-term capital gain may also explore the exemption under Section 54F of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (Section 86 under the Income-tax Act, 2025), subject to the applicable provisions and conditions.

“The exemption may be available if the net sale consideration is invested in a residential house in India within the prescribed timelines and other eligibility requirements are met,” said Karundia.

Also Read | Why India’s jewellery giants are racing to consolidate

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.