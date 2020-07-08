Selling inherited or gifted gold? You should know the tax rules

Gold can be held in physical form as jewellery, coins and bars, among others. The precious metal is a capital asset, so you need to pay tax on any capital gains you earn. If you have held the yellow metal for less than three years, you will be required to pay short-term capital gains (STCG) tax, wherein the entire gain is added to your income and taxed as per your slab. For gold held for more than three years, the long-term capital gains (LTCG) will be taxed at 20% after indexation.