Selling old gold jewellery? 7 factors that determine its resale value

Gold has given amazing returns over the last few years. For example, the price of 24-karat yellow metal per 10 grams has risen by 46.98% since the beginning of 2026, as per data compiled by Bankbazaar. This rise in gold prices makes selling old jewellery lucrative.

The amount an individual will receive depends on several factors in addition to the prevailing market rate. Factors such as purity, net gold weight, making charges and deductions can all impact the final value.

If planning to sell old gold jewellery, checking the prevailing gold rate is a starting point. However, the final amount offered by a jeweller may vary depending on the jewellery’s purity, its actual gold content, make and terms of the transaction.

What are 7 factors that determine sale of your old gold jewellery?

Factor How it affects the amount you receive 1. Gold purity Jewellery may contain 14K, 18K or 22K gold. Higher purity generally means more gold content per gram and a higher value for the same weight. 2. Net gold weight Stones, beads and other non-gold materials are generally excluded from the gold valuation. It is vital to keep in mind that 24K gold jewellery is rare, as it is not practical for everyday wear, since pure gold is extremely soft, malleable, and easily scratched or deformed. 3. Gold rate applied The buying rate offered for old gold may differ from the jeweller's displayed selling rate. Ask which rate applies to your jewellery's purity. 4. Making charges The making charges paid when you purchased the jewellery are generally not recovered when you sell it. Keeping this aspect in mind while selling out your gold is vital. 5. Testing and deductions The jeweller may test the gold's purity and apply deductions under its valuation policy. Ask for a clear breakdown before accepting the offer. 6. Hallmark verification BIS-hallmarked jewellery carries a six-digit Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) that can be checked through the BIS Care app. Hallmark verification helps establish the item's recorded purity but does not guarantee a particular resale price. 7. Buyback policy Some jewellers may offer different rates or impose conditions depending on where the jewellery was purchased. Check whether an original invoice or other documents are required.

Note: The factors discussed above are not exhaustive. Several other aspects might be considered on a case-by-case basis.

How is value of your old gold jewellery calculated? Let us consider an. You sell 20 grams of 22K gold jewellery, of which 2 grams comprises stones and other non-gold materials. Then the net gold weight drops down to 18 grams.

If the applicable buying rate is ₹10,000 per gram (for simplicity), the preliminary value is ₹1,80,000 before any applicable deductions. In this case, the final amount may be lower, depending on the jeweller’s valuation method and transaction terms.

What should you do? To ensure you secure the best possible rates for your gold jewellery, compare quotations from different jewellers, cross-check the applicable rate and request a written breakdown of the gold purity, weight, deductions and valuation.

You can also approach a BIS-recognized assaying and hallmarking centre for gold testing.